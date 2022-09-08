Debbie Moran has joined Cedar County Memorial Hospital in a much needed role with the Housekeeping team – she was born and raised in the Topeka, Kansas area and moved to El Dorado Springs twenty years ago to assist her Mother — and this area has been “home” since then. Here are some fun facts to get acquainted with her —

Favorite food – Grilled Chicken

Favorite dessert – Any kind of cheesecake

Favorite movie – “What Dreams May Come”

All-time favorite song – “Breathe” by Pink Floyd

Favorite season – Summer

Favorite holiday – Halloween

Favorite candy bar – Heath

Any other “favorites” I asked?? — “My dog – Petey”, she replied