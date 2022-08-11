by Connie Maupin

Members of the Cedar County Historical Society gathered for the annual luncheon/officer election meeting on July 25, in the Cedar County Museum at Stockton. Those present were President Judy Nichols, Vice President Judith Cain, Secretary Connie Maupin, Treasurer Anna Hopkins, Luella Phipps, Sharyl Henry, Don Cain, Bob Phillips, Virginia Barber, Chris Barber, Ellis Benham and Bob Foster.

After lunch, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The July minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. Secretary Connie Maupin made the annual membership report showing 24 life members, two honorary members, 19 regular members and 13 groups.

President Judy Nichols, Vice President Judith Cain and husband Don Cain represented the Cedar County Historical Society in the Wayside Inn Museum at the El Dorado Springs Picnic. They worked for the P.O.P.S. at the front desk at the hotel and at the museum Annex.

The annual Black Walnut Festival is Sept. 21 thru the 24. It was decided to have the museum open on the 23rd and the 24th, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The annual White Elephant Sale will be held during these hours.

There is a FREE online genealogy workshop with a series of 12 videos aimed at teaching basic genealogy techniques, offered by the State Historical Society of Missouri. They can be viewed at https://shsmo.org/on-demand/basic-genealogy.

The landowner of the Hudson Cemetery contacted the Society and plans to clean up the cemetery and repair the stones.

Chad Plein, KY3 Sports Announcer and “Ozarks Today” Anchor, contacted the society for information about the Kansas City Monarchs who played a baseball game in Stockton in 1926.

The current officers were retained for the July 2022 to July 2023 year. They are: President Judy Nichols, Vice President Judith Cain, Secretary Connie Maupin, Treasurer Anna Hopkins.

Donations: A photo of the First Baptist Church in El Dorado Springs and members, circa 1900, by the Crowley County Historical Society of Winfield, Kansas. A color postcard of the park in El Dorado Springs by Robert Vaughn Jr. of Pleasant Hill. A lady anonymously donated a generous amount of information on the family William Edson Barber for the museum archives.

Long time member, Luella Phipps, donated a friendship quilt that the Society had made and presented to her in 2010. She wants the museum to display it so others may enjoy it now. Shirley Hedges-Potts sewed the quilt that Society members had signed.

The museum will be open Saturday, Sept. 3 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sept. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. The next meeting will be on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. The museum is located at 106 West Davis Street in Stockton. Admission is free, however the Historical Society and museum are not tax funded and operate on donations from the public. Free coffee is provided.

For information, appointments or to purchase publications call 417-276-1142. Contact the Society by email at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, visit the Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.