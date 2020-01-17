A Missouri resident is in custody following a pursuit Wednesday when a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Nevada. According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who has been identified as 29 year-old Kaleb J Wilson, failed to stop for a deputy who was working a traffic related detail for MoDot. The vehicle fled from Nevada on East 54 and continued to run as multiple other units from the Sheriff’s Office responded. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, the vehicle left the roadway at one-point driving through a fence and into a field before going back onto a roadway. Deputies deployed spike strips multiple times and was able to stop the vehicle on Militia Road just outside of Nevada. “By the time we got him stopped he was missing a tire and starting to have engine problems” said Mosher. Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were also located in the vehicle.

Wilson has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Attest, and two counts of Leaving the scene of an Accident. Wilson is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.