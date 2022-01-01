Holiday greetings on behalf of the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation Board of Directors, Kay Forest, Cathy Frier, Jack Reynolds, Dennis Daugherty and Dana Whitesell.

We are pleased to provide the following El Dorado Springs Community Foundation financial update for FY21:

• Total Assets 12/15/2021: $1,078,318.04

• ProvidedcContributions to our community in 2021 totaling: $32,552.72

o$13,978.72 paid out in local grants (proceeds to ELDS School District)

o$1,524 Barritt Fund (proceeds to ELDS School District)

o$10,000 Coover Covid Recovery Grant

o$7,050 scholarships

• Received charitable gifts in 2021: $127,568.92

o$117,568.92 itemized deposits

o$10,000 Coover Covid Recovery Grant

• On the web: www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/el-dorado-springs

• For more information: Contact Kay Forest, president at 417/321-4815 or kforest2009@gotmail.com

FY21 Highlights:

1. Achieved 20 years of dedicated service to the El Dorado Springs community.

2. El Dorado Springs Community Foundation was recognized as one of the Chamber of Commerce Organizations of the Year.

3. Received a $10,000 grant from the Coover Foundation to fund local projects focusing on Covid Recovery.

4. Received a $2,000 award for being recognized as an Affiliate of the Year within the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Region of 53 rural affiliates located throughout central and southern Missouri.

It is our donors who make all these wonderful contributions for our community possible. If you have an interest in supporting a local cause or creating a fund to honor someone special, please reach out to any of our directors. El Dorado Springs Community Foundation can provide assistance in creating that lasting legacy and will follow your instructions as how you would want funds used. Contributions are tax deductible to the full extent of the law. We are happy and eager to assist you.

We want to offer our very best wishes to you and your loved ones for a happy and prosperous New Year.