On Sunday, Feb. 7, at 11:13 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the Sac Osage Electric Coop for smoke alarm sounding. Smoke form cooking food triggered the alarm. Trucks 2, 4 and tanker 1 and 12 firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon at 2:18 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on EE Hwy. west of town. The department was cancelled in route. Truck 2 and nine firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 11:18 a.m. a firefighter responded to a Carbon Monoxide call at a residence on Allison Rd. No problem was found.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 12:50 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home on E. Fields for a electrical fire. Very minor damage occurred. Trucks 2 and 5 and six firefighters responded.

That night a 11:05 p.m., the department responded to a residence on E. Fields to a structure fire. Trucks 2, 4 and 5 and 14 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Feb. 12, at 1:36 am. the Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident three miles northeast of town on Hwy. 82. The patients were extracted form the vehicle by cutting the roof off of the car. Trucks 2 and 4 and six firefighters responded.