On Sunday, July 24, at 12:31 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fore on U Hwy. Four trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, July 26, and 4:49 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on HH Hwy. in Vernon County. Three trucks and 11 firefighters were cancelled en route.

On Thursday, July 28, at 11:15 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to an apartment on E. Patricia for a smoke alarm sounding. The truck was cancelled en route. On truck and seven firefighters responded.

That afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

Same day at 4:06 p.m. the department was dispatched to assist Olympia Fire Department on a mutual aid natural cover fire on 1001 Rd. Four trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, July 30, at 2:42 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire on E. Walnut. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.