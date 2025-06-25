On Sunday, June 15, at 10:22 p.m. an assistant chief was dispatched to a residence on S. Belisle St. for a malfunctioning smoke alarm sounding. Situation was taken care of by the fire officer.

On Thursday, June 19, at 2:48 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to residential care facility on N. Jackson for a fire alarm sounding. No fire was located and alarm company notified. Two trucks and 12 Firefighters responded.

On Friday, June 20, at 7:32 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and 13 firefighters responded. While returning to the station at 8:21 p.m. the department received a call to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at an apartment on N. Main. No problem was found. One truck and seven firefighters responded to that call.