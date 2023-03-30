On Sunday, March 19, at 2:47 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a grass fire on county Rd. 2700 in Vernon County. Five trucks and 15 firefighters responded.

Later that evening at 8:08 p.m. the department was dispatched to a structure fire on N. Jackson. Four trucks and 21 firefighters responded.

Shortly after finishing up with that call at 9:29 p.m. the department was sent to a reported natural cover fire on H Hwy. in St. Clair County, but was cancelled enroute.

On Monday, March 20, at 4:58 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire east of the High School ball field. Three trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Monday, March 20. at 2:37 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire five miles east of town. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, March 22, at 11:38 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to the intersection of Highways 54 and 32 for a two vehicle accident. One truck and four firefighters responded.