On Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched on a mutual aid fire call for Caplinger Mills Fire Department. A grain combine was destroyed by fire. Four truck and 10 firefighters from El Dorado Springs responded.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. the Fire Department was in the Christmas parade. Three trucks and eight firefighters were there.

That evening at 5:54 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a reported camping fire on County Rd. 351. After investigation the report was unfounded.