On Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10:52 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a trash fire on S. Grand St. Truck 5 and five firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7:29 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched on a mutual aid call to aid the Caplinger Mills fire Department for a large chicken barn fire. Truck 2 and 7, tankers 1 and 2 and 11 firefighters responded.