On Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2:29 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a tractor fire on S. 151 Rd. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

Later that evening at 7:29 the department was dispatched to a non-injury vehicle accident in E. EE Hwy. Two trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:59 a.m. the department was dispatched to a residence on S. Hwy. 32 for a possible electric fire. After an investigation, no fire was found. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5:55 p.m. a Captain went to a couch on fire beside Hwy. EE and put it out.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, at 1:53 p.m. one truck and 2 firefighters took care of a small gasoline spill at a convenience store on W. US 54 Hwy.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1:32 p.m. the department was dispatched to a one vehicle on the S curves on Hwy. 82. Three trucks and 10 firefighters responded.