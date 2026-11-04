On Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7:16 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a call where trash was burning in a barrel at a business in town on E. U.S. 54 Hwy. The incident was handled by the fire chief and local police.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 12:27 a.m. the fire department was dispatched on a mutual aid call with Olympia Fire Department to assist them on a fully involved structure fire on E. 950 Rd. Three trucks and nine firefighters responded.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7:58 p.m. the department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on AA Hwy. in Vernon County. The call was cancelled while enroute. Seven firefighters were responding.