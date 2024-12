Friday-Monday, Dec. 20-22 & Friday-Monday, Dec. 27-30 – Opera House Cinema – Moana 2

Friday – 7 p.m. * Saturday – 3 & 7 p.m. *

Sunday – 3 p.m. * Monday – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 – Candlelight Service – 6 p.m. – Church of God (Holiness)

Dec. 21 & 22 – Lights of Galilee – 6-9 p.m. nightly – special guest each night – Joseph from the Bible

Now until Dec. 31 – Knights of Lights – Bonner Springs – Tickets available at the Sun Office