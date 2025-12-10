In El Dorado Springs, four local residents are taking their first steps toward stability and opportunity — and their efforts are shaping a brand-new community resource.

The Elevate Cedar County logo, representing the organization’s mission to help individuals rebuild their lives through personalized support, now in its new location.

Over the weekend of December 5, these individuals were at the forefront of a remarkable transformation at the city’s old City Hall building at 121 West Spring, working to help prepare the space for regular operations with Elevate Cedar County.

The building, recently approved for use by the City Council, is now the new home for Elevate Cedar County’s programs.

Angela Williams and Frank Lambrecht, representing the organization, secured the space after initially exploring another city-owned facility that ultimately did not meet their needs.

The facility will also be shared with local Probation and Parole services, offering a central and accessible location for residents seeking support.

Elevate Cedar County is affiliated with True Charity, a Joplin-based organization recognized for its holistic, empowerment-focused approach to community service.

Rather than providing temporary relief alone, the organization emphasizes long-term transformation through mentorship, skill development, housing support, and life coaching.

This philosophy guides the work done with the four residents now helping to ready the building.

These four individuals, each facing unique challenges, represent the people Elevate Cedar County aims to assist.

They are actively engaged in tasks such as cleaning, organizing, and preparing the space for future programming.

Their participation is part of a case-by-case approach, allowing the organization to provide personalized guidance while encouraging responsibility, ownership, and active involvement in their own path forward.

The organization offers a wide spectrum of support, including job training, addiction recovery assistance, housing help, and life-skills coaching.

While programs are currently flexible, tailored to the specific needs of participants, structured programming is being developed for the future.

Elevate Cedar County works with anyone in need, regardless of age or background.

The organization collaborates closely with local businesses, churches, government agencies, and other nonprofits to ensure residents have access to comprehensive, sustainable support.

The hands-on involvement of the four residents highlights the organization’s unique approach.

Rather than simply receiving assistance, they are helping to create the environment that will continue to serve the broader community.

Their efforts illustrate the dual mission of Elevate Cedar County: empowering individuals while simultaneously building a stronger, more resilient community.

The transformation of the old City Hall goes beyond bricks and mortar.

It symbolizes new opportunities, personal growth and community engagement.

For these four residents, the work done over a single weekend represents the first steps of a larger journey — one guided by mentorship, support, and the promise of long-term change.

As Elevate Cedar County continues to establish programs in the building, these four residents stand as an example of the organization’s mission in action: helping people rebuild their lives while contributing meaningfully to the community around them.