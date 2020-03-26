FUGITIVE FROM MOST WANTED LIST CAPTURED ON BICYCLE – A Schell City resident was taken into custody Monday evening by Vernon County Sheriff’s Detectives. According to Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher, 26-year-old Jaimie Covey was placed on the Vernon County’s Most Wanted List after a Probation Violation warrant was issued. “Detectives were conducting surveillance on a separate investigation when Covey was seen riding his bicycle down the street”. Covey was taken into custody and suspected methamphetamine was located during the arrest. Covey is currently being held in the Vernon County Jail with no bond on a Probation Violation warrant on an original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

*Disclaimer: This press release has been issued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for information only. Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.