January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, with National Human Trafficking Awareness Day taking place on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. With employees working on the state’s roads every day, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is on the front lines of our state’s fight against human trafficking. This January, MoDOT asks everyone to help prevent human trafficking by learning the signs and what to do if you suspect human trafficking is occurring.

Places such as rest stops, gas stations, convenience stores, fast-food establishments and hotels are common locations for the practice of human trafficking. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2024 there were 272 cases of human trafficking identified in Missouri involving 539 victims, up from 247 cases a year earlier. Nationally, these numbers jump to nearly 12,000 cases identified in 2024 alone, with nearly 22,000 victims.

MoDOT provides specialized training to employees on how to identify the common indicators of human trafficking and what to do when trafficking is suspected in Missouri.

“With the numbers continuing to increase in Missouri, it’s important that we equip our employees with the knowledge of what to look for and what to do if they suspect human trafficking is occurring,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “We’ve had situations over the years where employees have noticed that something was off and were able to use their knowledge to recognize what was happening, call it in, and prevent to a terrible situation. We challenge everyone to take the time to learn the signs, be aware and take action if you suspect human trafficking is occurring.”

Some of the warning signs of a potential trafficking situation include signs of physical abuse, branding tattoos, wearing clothing inappropriate for the weather or location, not being in possession of their money or identification, body language indicating discomfort, lack of eye contact with anyone except their trafficker or not being allowed to speak for themselves.

If you suspect someone is being forced to engage in any activity from which they can’t leave — whether it is commercial sex, housework, farm work or other activity — call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree (233733). Information is available online at humantraffickinghotline.org. Please save the National Human Trafficking Hotline number as a contact in your cellphone: 1-888-373-7888. If someone is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Visit MoDOT’s website, modot.org/fighthumantrafficking, for additional information.