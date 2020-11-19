Chad Boswell, 46, Arma, KS, was recovered from the Osage River, about a mile west of Taberville almost 24 hours after the boating accident that resulted in his death. St. Clair County Coroner Randy Sheldon pronounced him at the scene at 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct.25.

The 15 ft. Monark launched Saturday, Oct. 24, with four passengers, only one of whom, a five-year-old girl from El Dorado Springs, was wearing a life jacket. According to lake stages on TV, Lake Truman is about a foot below normal pool.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the Highway Patrol and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a boating accident on the Osage about a mile west of Taberville.

The report said the boat, driven westbound by Carl W. Church, 63, Nevada, struck a fixed object below the waterlevel in the river, resulting in the boat taking on water, overturning and ejecting all four passengers. Church, the driver, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Nevada Regional Medical Center. Brandon Boswell, 18, Arma, KS, was taken to Nevada Hospital with injuries listed as minor as was the five year old juvenile.

Chad Boswell was discovered to be missing. Searchers looked for his body until dark. The search resumed the next morning. His body was recovered that afternoon.

Boswell was the Plant Operations Director at NRMC. He leaves behind a wife and sons.