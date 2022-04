Recently, our own Kelsey Penn, RN attended the Elizabeth Carey DAR Chapter luncheon in Nevada to speak to the group in attendance on the subject of Women’s Health. Her informative presentation included the importance of screenings, immunizations and also preventive clinical services. “Thanks” – Kelsey for a job well done for our community. Pictured are (l-r) Dorothy Palmer, DAR Vice Regent; Kelsey; and Heather Brown, DAR Regent