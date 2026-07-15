Last November 11th, Cedar County held a Community Health Needs Assessment. Approximately thirty people attended and voted on what they thought were the most pressing health care problems. There were a lot of people from all aspects of medical care there as well as some citizens. What surprised me was that this small group of people were determining what they “felt” were the most pressing needs of the county regarding health care.

I was an analyst and epidemiologist with the Department of Defense, looking at medical threats to our armed forces personnel overseas. I am used to every sentence in a report being justified by a reputable source that we can refer to, ensuring the analyst is not imparting some of their cognitive biases into a paper. We couldn’t just say that we thought or felt like something was an issue, we had to find reliable sources that were proven to give us accurate information.

I was surprised that instead of using reliable numbers and figures from hospital visits or data from the Missouri Department of Health, we voted on each category. The voting was broken down by tables so that while 51% of the attendees may have thought one thing, if every table carried a slim majority, it would look like a vote was unanimous, when in reality, it was split nearly in half. This is somewhat comparable to the Electoral College, where the popular vote and the number of votes by electors can be drastically different.

Cedar County ended that day stating that ‘we’ thought the worst health care issues in the county were opioid use disorder, mental health, stroke and liver disease. My personal arguments, based on a long history of working in the medical field, carried little water. With the number of deaths I was seeing as Coroner, I decided to do some research and see what the numbers actually were.

First, I looked at all the cases that required a coroner to investigate. Then, I realized that there were many cases the coroner wasn’t required to investigate, such as hospice cases. So, I queried the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. They were extremely helpful and we corresponded back and forth several times to ensure I was getting the data I wanted. In addition, I downloaded the 105-page County Health Rankings Report, found at exploremohealth.org.

In 2025, I certified 55 total deaths. Certifying physicians certified 164 between hospitals with stays over three days (under three the coroner certifies) and hospice deaths. Other coroners certified 7, those likely being cedar county resident deaths in out-of-county automobile accidents and other circumstances. A total of 226 deaths were attributed to Cedar County residents last year.

As my internal numbers had shown and the Missouri numbers supported, the majority of deaths in Cedar County are not due to any of the items voted on by the community health survey. Not opioid abuse, not mental health, not liver disease. The highest condition voted on was stroke, which still only accounted for 16 of the 226 deaths. The largest contributor to deaths in the county was due to heart disease. Cardiovascular disease is highly influenced by our diet and lack of exercise, yet we continue to minimize the education of folks to understand that they are killing themselves one spoonful of unhealthy food at a time.

The second largest killer was cancer, which stood at 46. There are some cancers we can take measures to mitigate the risks, but not all. Lung cancer linked to smoking is likely the most preventable.

Following cancer was Alzheimer’s disease, claiming 21 victims, a malady which affects families as much or sometimes more than the victims themselves in my opinion. Rounding out the top five was finally something we voted on, stroke. Stroke claimed 16 victims. Chronic lower respiratory diseases, sometimes found in the immobile elderly, claimed 13 people while diabetes, sometimes preventable and sometimes not, came in at 11 victims. All 14 other categories were in single digits, with accidents at the top, claiming 9 residents. Influenza and pneumonia claimed 5 while suicide and chronic liver disease & cirrhosis each claimed 4.

Why am I writing this article? First, I want to emphasize that our lifestyles of overeating, poor food choices and sedentary watching television are what’s killing us. Every person makes their own choices and if someone decides they want to drink beer, sit and watch tv all day and be overweight, that’s their personal choice.

Secondly, I want to express my opinion that what we ‘feel’ doesn’t matter as much as what the reporting and actual numbers show. In the County Health Rankings Report, Cedar County sits about in about the middle of Missouri numbers in many of the categories. Our ‘Health Factors Group’ puts us ahead of Hickory and Barton counties.

Our access to exercise opportunities puts us in the middle, but below Vernon County and our obesity and smoking places us in the bottom 40% of Missouri counties.

There is always a lot of variability in any report that has numbers. While the state reports are some of our most accurate data, as everyone knows, the output of a computer is only as good as the input. The Coroner’s Office has had hospice physicians admit to us that sometimes, you’re just taking what your experience tells you might be the most likely cause of death. Knowing whether someone died of a stroke or heart attack depends a lot on prior medical history, documentation found in the house, interviews with family, friends and neighbors, and eyewitness accounts.

No county can afford to do an unlimited number of toxicological studies at $500 nor autopsies at over $2,500. Often, the coroner makes subjective judgments; based on education, training, experience and evidence.

We are blessed to live in a country where we can make our own choices. Not all those choices are healthy, but they are our choices.

Danny Leo Green,

Coroner, Cedar County