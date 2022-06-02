The Leos, a junior version of the local Lions Club, spent 30 days raising $8,000 for the local fire department to purchase a drone.

Front row: Elena Evans, Tracy Barger. Graydee Wolfe, Lanie Wolfe, Bob Floyd, Izzauh Wolfe and Ashley Wolfe.

Back row: Hunter Cheek, Ida Lambrecht, Frank Lambrecht, Dusten Evans, David Barger, Tom Gough, Ron Brown, Ashton Collins and Wyatt Brown.