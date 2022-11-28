Thursday, Nov. 10, the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education Unanimously passed this resolution honoring our retiring crossing guard– Bonnie Floyd Wendt.

A Resolution Honoring Bonnie Wendt

Whereas, the roles of school safety personnel are incredibly important to the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District, its students, and parents;

Whereas, Bonnie Wendt has safely and successfully served as a crossing guard for the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District since September 1996;

Whereas, Bonnie Wendt’s kindness, grace, and professionalism has enriched students and all of those who work with her;

Whereas, Bonnie’s attendance at work has been perfect for twenty-six years;

Whereas, Bonnie has a smile, a wave, and a kind word for all those with whom she interacts;

Whereas, Bonnie has put her own body and life at risk in order to protect the students of the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District;

Whereas, Bonnie’s commitment to student health and well-being is readily apparent literally every day in her work as a crossing guard; now, therefore, be it

Resolved, that the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education, on behalf of its students, staff, and parents:

1. recognizes Bonnie Wendt’s commitment to protecting her students on a daily basis; and

2. recognizes Bonnie’s extraordinary life-saving actions on numerous occasions;

3. expresses its appreciation and gratitude for her daily contribution to the safety of the students in her care.

Passed as a resolution of the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education on Thursday November 10, 2022.