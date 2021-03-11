El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Board of Education Meeting No. 374 March 11, 2021

MS/HS Library Media Center

6:30 CLOSED SESSION The Board may consider business in closed session relating to:

I. Personnel pursuant to 610.021(3) 7:00 P.M. OPEN SESSION

I. Call to Order and Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Meeting Agenda

b. Approve Minutes: Meeting #373 , February 11, 2021

c. Approval of Bill Payment, Transfers

II. Communication, Patron Comments, and Recognition

III. Old Business

a. COVID-19 Status Update

b. Current District Initiatives

i. 1. Academic

ii. 2. Construction—Facilities and Capital Improvements Team

IV. New Business

a. Assessment Overview—Evaluate

b. Staffing Proposal

c. Approve changes to Administrative Job Duties

d. Recognition of Benny Brower—Outgoing Board Member

V. Adjourn to Closed Session

Preliminary Agenda Posted in the Superintendent’s office March 5, 2021.