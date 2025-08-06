Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information, but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

DeHart back in custody following new arrest

A Caplinger Mills man who has become a frequent name in local arrest reports once again finds himself in police custody following an arrest on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Jonathan DeHart, 40, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on a 24-hour hold after allegedly violating an order of protection for an adult. According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested DeHart around 1:54 p.m., and as of Monday morning, no bond had been set in the case.

DeHart, who has had multiple previous run-ins with law enforcement, was taken into custody by Deputy Little of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. He remains classified under a medium-level, court-ordered hold pending further court proceedings.

This latest arrest adds to DeHart’s ongoing history with local authorities. While details of the alleged violation have not yet been made public, his repeated stays in the county jail have drawn attention from the community and become a regular feature in area police reports.

As of press time, DeHart remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

This information was obtained from the Cedar County Jail website at the time of press. No court documents related to this arrest were available for review at the time of publication.

Hembree arrested on warrant for failing to register as a sex offender

A Greenfield man is back in custody following his arrest on Friday, Aug. 1, after allegedly failing to comply with Missouri’s sex offender registration requirements for a second time.

Donald Hembree, 54, was booked into the Cedar County Jail on a warrant stemming from a 2023 offense date. According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Hembree into custody just after noon on Friday. He remains held on a capias warrant, and no bond has been set.

This latest arrest adds to a prior failure-to-register charge, making this his second known offense of this nature.

As of press time, Hembree remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

This information was obtained from the Cedar County Jail website at the time of press. No court documents related to this arrest were available for review at the time of publication.

Garver arrested on warrants for weapon and domestic assault charges

A 34-year-old Everton man is behind bars following his arrest on Monday, July 28, on two outstanding warrants tied to violent offenses in Cedar County.

Derrick Garver was booked into the Cedar County Jail just before 4 p.m. on warrants for unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, and domestic assault in the third degree. The charges stem from separate incidents dating back to March 2024 and October 2022. According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Garver was taken into custody without bond and remains in jail pending further proceedings.

Garver is currently classified under a maximum-security hold due to the violent nature of the charges, which involve domestic assault and weapons violations.

As of press time, Garver remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

This information was obtained from the Cedar County Jail website at the time of press. No court documents related to this arrest were available for review at the time of publication.

Potter arrested on multiple warrants for armed criminal action, assault

LOCKWOOD, Mo. – A 27-year-old Lockwood man is in custody after being arrested on Monday, July 28, in connection with multiple violent offenses, including armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

Dalton Potter was booked into the Cedar County Jail just after 10 a.m. following his arrest by the El Dorado Springs Police Department. According to jail records, Potter faces three separate warrants: one for armed criminal action, one for first-degree assault or attempt causing serious physical injury or involving a special victim, and a third for first-degree assault or attempt.

No bond has been set at this time. Potter has been classified under maximum security due to the violent nature of the alleged offenses. Details of the incidents that led to these charges have not yet been made available to the public.

As of press time, Potter remains in custody at the Cedar County Jail.

This information was obtained from the Cedar County Jail website at the time of press. No court documents related to this arrest were available for review at the time of publication.