This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information, but cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Greenfield man jailed on felony sex offender registration charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Aug. 4 on multiple warrants, including two felony counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

Thomas Edward Clabough, 62, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, the felony warrants stem from incidents reported in September 2024. The charges are classified as unclassified felonies with underlying A/B felonies or felonies involving a child younger than 14. No bond has been set on the felony charges.

Clabough was also arrested on warrants from the Dade County Sheriff’s Office for expired plates and possession of drug paraphernalia, both related to an incident reported in May 2025. Bonds on those charges were set at $250 and $500 cash/surety, respectively.

According to the sheriff’s office, Clabough is being held in the Cedar County Jail with a classification of “Medium 2 Sex Offense / Adult / Child.”

Update: Fair Play man in felony domestic assault case posts bond, court date set

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

This is an update to a rural justice report first published by The El Dorado Springs Sun in June regarding Troy A. Neese, 46, of Fair Play, who faces a felony domestic assault charge in Cedar County Circuit Court.

Neese, charged with domestic assault in the second degree stemming from an alleged incident on June 7, 2025, posted a surety bond on July 14, 2025, through Debra L. Kephart Bail Bonds Company. He is scheduled to appear before Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Dawson at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, for a case management conference at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton.

Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither is prosecuting the case.

This case is the latest in a legal history for Neese spanning more than two decades, which includes conservation violations, multiple traffic offenses, child protection orders, and allegations of adult abuse and stalking.

Under Missouri law, second-degree domestic assault involves knowingly causing physical injury to a domestic partner through reckless or purposeful conduct. If convicted, Neese could face up to seven years in prison.