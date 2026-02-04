Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Walnut Grove woman jailed on felony warrant for resisting arrest

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Walnut Grove woman was taken into custody Jan. 29 on a Dade County warrant related to an alleged incident from May 2025.

Brittany Creed, 34, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 5:44 p.m. Court records show Creed is charged with resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

The warrant lists the alleged offense date as May 30, 2025. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

As of press time, no court appearances, judges, or prosecuting attorneys had yet been listed in publicly available court records for this case.

A review of available records did not show any prior criminal convictions or past offenses associated with Creed.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Greenfield man jailed on multiple felony warrants, including burglary and stealing

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Greenfield man was taken into custody Jan. 27 after multiple outstanding warrants were served stemming from alleged incidents in 2024 and 2025.

Donald McNichols Jr., 47, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 6:26 p.m. Court records show McNichols faces several felony charges, including second-degree burglary and stealing property valued at $750 or more, connected to an alleged incident on May 28, 2025.

Additional warrants served Jan. 27 relate to alleged offenses dated Oct. 13, 2024. Those charges include tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, first-degree property damage, driving while revoked or suspended, and an additional count of stealing property valued at $750 or more. Court records indicate some of the warrants were issued as capias warrants following prior court proceedings.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety on the burglary charge. No bond amounts were listed for several of the additional charges at the time of booking.

Court records reviewed show no additional prior criminal cases beyond those currently listed. No duplicate charges were identified outside the documented separate offense dates.

As of press time, no upcoming court dates, judges, or prosecuting attorneys had been listed in publicly available records for the pending cases.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Lockwood man jailed on felony warrants tied to child endangerment and drug charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Lockwood man was taken into custody on two outstanding capias warrants Jan. 23, related to alleged offenses dating back to 2022.

Trenton Buentello, 32, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 4:15 p.m. Court records show Buentello is charged with endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs in the first degree, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance, both felony offenses.

The child-endangerment charge stems from an alleged incident dated July 2, 2022. The controlled-substance charge is connected to an alleged offense dated Sept. 1, 2022. Both warrants were issued as capias warrants, indicating prior court proceedings in which the defendant allegedly failed to comply with court requirements.

At the time of booking, no bond amount was listed for either charge.

A review of available court records did not show any additional or prior criminal cases beyond the two charges currently pending. No duplicate charges were identified.

As of press time, publicly available records did not yet list assigned judges, prosecuting attorneys, or upcoming court dates for the cases.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.