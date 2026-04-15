This is a Crime Page dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

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Dadeville man jailed on failure-to-appear warrants in felony assault case

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dadeville man was taken into custody on April 13 on outstanding warrants issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court on felony charges stemming from a 2022 case.

Steven Righter, 39, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2:42 p.m. Court records show Righter is charged with domestic assault in the second degree and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony. Both charges list an alleged offense date of Oct. 23, 2022.

Records indicate the warrants were issued as failure-to-appear warrants, with one listed as a capias warrant. No bond amounts were listed at the time of booking.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond those associated with the current warrants.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Hermitage man jailed on repeat driving-without-license charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Hermitage man was taken into custody on April 13 on an outstanding warrant related to a repeat driving without a license offense.

William Joseph Mueller, 43, was arrested by the Hickory County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 10:52 a.m. Court records show Mueller is charged with operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license — third or subsequent offense, a felony-level charge. The alleged offense date is listed as April 23, 2024.

Bond in the case was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Jerico Springs woman jailed on felony drug possession and paraphernalia charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Jerico Springs woman was taken into custody on April 10 on multiple warrants related to drug-related offenses.

Mallory Noel, 30, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 12 a.m. Court records show Noel is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony offense, with an alleged offense date of April 10, 2026.

She also faces a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, with an alleged offense date of April 9, 2026. Records indicate the paraphernalia charge was issued as a capias warrant.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only on the possession charge and $25,000 on the paraphernalia charge.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond those associated with the current warrants.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

Golden City man jailed on burglary and livestock theft charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Golden City man was taken into custody on April 8 on felony warrants stemming from alleged burglary and livestock theft offenses in 2024.

Cody Roller, 33, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 2 p.m. Court records show Roller is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing livestock or wildlife exceeding $3,000 with a prior offense or exceeding $10,000, both felony offenses. The alleged offense date for both charges is listed as July 29, 2024.

At the time of booking, no bond had been set on either charge.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond those associated with the current warrants.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.

El Dorado Springs man jailed on felony fleeing and resisting arrest charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An El Dorado Springs man was taken into custody on April 4 on a felony warrant alleging he resisted arrest by fleeing and created a substantial risk of serious injury or death to another person.

Bradley West, 61, was arrested by the El Dorado Springs Police Department and booked into the Cedar County Jail at 3:23 p.m. Court records show West is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, a felony offense. The alleged offense date is listed as April 4, 2026.

Bond in the case was set at $25,000 cash only.

Publicly available court records reviewed did not list additional pending charges or past offenses beyond the charge associated with this warrant.

As of press time, the individual was still being held at the Cedar County Jail.