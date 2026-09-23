Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Robin Brier jailed on controlled substance possession charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 18 on a warrant alleging possession of a controlled substance.

Robin Brier, 60, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 2:37 a.m. Sept. 18.

According to jail records, Brier is charged with possession of a controlled substance. The alleged offense date is listed as Sept. 18, 2026.

The charge is listed as a warrant. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

As of press time, Brier was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jacob O’Conner jailed on burglary, resisting arrest and property damage charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

An Adrian man was booked into the Cedar County Jail Sept. 16 on warrants alleging second-degree burglary, resisting arrest by fleeing and first-degree property damage.

Jacob Patrick O’Conner, 36, was booked at 6:51 p.m. Sept. 16. The booking information lists the arresting agency as “Other” and identifies Bates County in the arresting officer field.

According to jail records, O’Conner faces the following charges:

• Second-degree burglary.

• Resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.

• First-degree property damage.

All three charges list an alleged offense date of Sept. 15, 2026, and are listed as warrants.

The court set bond at $20,000 cash only on the second-degree burglary charge. The records list a $0 bond amount for the resisting arrest and property damage charges.

As of press time, O’Conner was being held at the Cedar County Jail.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.