Tracking Local Crime and Court Cases

This Crime Page is dedicated to keeping our community informed about court cases and legal matters occurring in Cedar County and the surrounding areas. As residents of rural America, it is essential to stay aware of the issues affecting our neighborhoods. Knowledge fosters safety and community engagement.

Through this platform, we aim to shed light on local legal proceedings and empower our readers to stay informed. Please remember that all individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The El Dorado Springs Sun strives to present accurate information; however, we cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions in our reporting.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.

Robert Thomas, 30, of Fair Play, jailed on assault warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Fair Play man was booked into the Cedar County Jail early Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, following his arrest on an assault warrant, according to jail records.

Robert Thomas, 30, of Fair Play, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and booked at 12:43 a.m.

According to jail records, Thomas faces one listed assault charge stemming from an alleged offense that occurred Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, one day before his arrest.

The charge is identified as “Assault” in the jail booking information.

The record does not specify the degree of assault or provide sufficient information to determine the precise classification of the alleged offense.

The charge is listed under warrant status, with no bond set.

The available booking information does not describe the events that led to Thomas’ arrest or identify the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

The records do not indicate whether the incident resulted in injuries, involved a weapon, or occurred in connection with another reported offense.

The identity of the alleged victim and the location of the reported incident were not provided.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is identified as the arresting agency, with an officer identified as McGowin, badge number 171, listed in the booking information.

Thomas’ arrest date is recorded as Nov. 15, 2026, the same day he was booked into the Cedar County Jail.

No Bond Set

The assault charge is listed under warrant status, with the bond type designated as “None Set” and a recorded bond amount of $0.

No release date was listed for Thomas in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court records and law enforcement reports.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Matthew Mabary of Lockwood jailed on domestic assault, armed criminal action and other charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Lockwood man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, on four charges involving second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, according to jail records.

Matthew Mabary, 40, of Lockwood, was arrested by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 2:33 p.m.

Three of the four charges list Nov. 14, 2026, as the alleged offense date, while the fourth stems from an alleged traffic violation in August.

Four Charges Listed in Jail Records

According to Cedar County Jail records, Mabary faces the following charges:

• Second-degree domestic assault: The alleged offense occurred Nov. 14, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant and lists a $0 bond amount, with the bond type designated as “Other.”

• Armed criminal action: The alleged offense date is Nov. 14, 2026. The charge is listed under a warrant, with no bond set.

• Leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury: The alleged offense date is Nov. 14, 2026. The charge is associated with a warrant and lists a $0 bond amount, with the bond type designated as “Other.”

• Operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license — third or subsequent offense: The alleged offense date is Aug. 25, 2026. The charge is listed as failure-to-appear, with no bond set.

All four charges identify the Dade County Sheriff’s Office as the arresting agency.

Domestic Assault and Armed Criminal Action Allegations

Mabary also faces an armed criminal action charge under Section 571.015, which addresses the commission of certain felonies involving a dangerous instrument or deadly weapon.

However, the available jail records do not identify a weapon allegedly involved or describe the circumstances surrounding the domestic assault allegation.

The records also do not identify the alleged victim or specify whether the domestic assault and armed criminal action charges arose from the same incident.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury

The third charge alleges that Mabary left the scene of an accident involving physical injury.

The booking information does not identify the location of the alleged accident, the nature of the reported injuries, or the individuals involved.

Although the domestic assault, armed criminal action, and leaving-the-scene charges share the same alleged offense date, the available records do not establish whether all three charges are connected.

Previous Traffic Allegation Listed Under Failure-to-Appear Status

Mabary’s fourth charge involves allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, identified in the booking record as a third or subsequent offense.

The alleged violation occurred Aug. 25, 2026, approximately three months before his November booking.

The charge is listed under “FTA,” commonly used to indicate failure to appear.

The available records do not identify the court proceeding associated with that status or provide details concerning any prior qualifying offenses.

Bond Information and Court Proceedings

The armed criminal action and driving-without-a-valid-license entries list no bond set.

The domestic assault and leaving-the-scene entries each show a $0 bond amount with the bond type designated as “Other.” The records do not explain whether additional release conditions apply.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency, with an officer identified as Baldwin, badge number 231, listed in the booking information.

No release date was listed for Mabary in the booking information provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue following the case as additional information becomes available through court filings and law enforcement records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

John McCarty, 62, of Stockton, arrested on waste disposal, water contamination and trespassing charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, on three charges involving alleged improper waste disposal, potential contamination of surface water or groundwater, and first-degree trespassing.

John McCarty, 62, of Stockton, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 6:01 p.m., according to jail records.

All three charges stem from alleged offenses dated Sept. 28, 2026, approximately six weeks before his arrest.

Allegations Involve Waste Disposal and Environmental Concerns

According to jail records, McCarty faces three charges:

• Contamination of surface water or groundwater, or creation of a nuisance involving an on-site waste disposal system after notification: The alleged offense occurred Sept. 28, 2026, and carries a listed $5,000 cash-only bond.

• Criminal disposition of solid waste: The booking record lists a $5,000 bond with the bond type designated as “Other.”

• First-degree trespassing: The booking record lists a $5,000 bond with the bond type designated as “Other.”

All three charges are listed under warrant status.

Water Contamination and On-Site Disposal Allegations

One of the charges involves allegations related to an on-site waste disposal system and the potential contamination of surface water or groundwater, or the creation of a nuisance.

The charge description specifically references a violation occurring after notification.

Missouri law regulates on-site wastewater treatment and disposal systems to address public health concerns and potential environmental contamination.

However, the available jail records do not identify the property involved, the type of disposal system, or the nature of the alleged violation.

The records also do not establish whether water contamination was confirmed through testing or whether the charge involves an alleged nuisance condition.

Criminal Disposal of Solid Waste and Trespassing

McCarty also faces a charge of criminal disposal of solid waste, an offense involving alleged unlawful disposal practices.

The booking information does not identify the type or quantity of waste allegedly involved or where the reported disposal occurred.

A separate first-degree trespassing charge is also listed.

The records do not identify the property associated with the trespassing allegation or explain whether it is connected to the waste disposal charges.

Although all three charges share the same alleged offense date, additional court documents would be needed to establish the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Arrest Made by Cedar County Sheriff’s Office

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency for all three charges.

An officer identified as Elder, badge number 290, is listed in the booking information.

McCarty was arrested Nov. 12, 2026, and booked into the Cedar County Jail that evening.

Bond Listed at $5,000 on Each Charge

Jail records list a $5,000 bond amount for each of the three charges, although the bond types differ.

The water contamination-related charge specifies a cash-only bond, while the solid waste disposal and trespassing charges list the bond type as “Other.”

The available records do not establish whether the bond amounts are cumulative or subject to a combined release arrangement.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue monitoring the case as additional information becomes available through court proceedings and public records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anthony Davis, 37, of Branson, arrested on first-degree motor vehicle tampering warrant

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Branson man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, after being arrested on a warrant for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

Anthony Davis, 37, of Branson, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 12:36 p.m.

The charge stems from an alleged offense dated April 15, 2026, nearly seven months before Davis was taken into custody.

According to jail records, Davis faces one listed charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

The charge is listed under warrant status, with no bond set at the time of booking.

Missouri law addresses several forms of motor vehicle tampering, including certain acts involving the unauthorized operation or use of another person’s vehicle.

However, the available booking information does not specify the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

The records do not identify the vehicle involved, its owner, where the alleged incident occurred, or whether the vehicle was reported stolen.

Arrest Occurred Nearly Seven Months After Alleged Offense

The booking record identifies April 15, 2026, as the alleged offense date and Nov. 12, 2026, as the arrest date.

The records do not indicate when the warrant was originally issued or explain the time between the alleged offense and Davis’ arrest.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency.

Jail records list the charge under warrant status, with the bond type designated as “None Set” and a recorded bond amount of $0.

The available information does not establish whether a bond hearing has been scheduled or whether additional court proceedings have taken place.

No release date was provided in the available records.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue monitoring the case as additional information becomes available through court filings and law enforcement records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sabra Fisher, 39, arrested on trespassing and property damage warrants

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A 39-year-old woman was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, after being arrested on warrants for second-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage, according to jail records.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sabra Fisher, who was booked at 9:44 p.m.

Both charges stem from alleged offenses dated Nov. 11, the same day Fisher was taken into custody.

According to jail records, Fisher faces two listed charges.

The first is second-degree trespassing. The charge is listed under warrant status, with a $500 cash-only bond.

The second is second-degree property damage. That charge is also listed under warrant status, with no bond set.

Second-degree trespassing generally involves unlawfully entering or remaining on another person’s property. Second-degree property damage involves allegations of knowingly damaging property belonging to another person under circumstances covered by Missouri law.

However, the available booking information does not identify the property involved or provide details about the alleged damage.

Although both charges share the same alleged offense date, the records do not establish whether the trespassing and property damage allegations arose from the same incident.

The booking information does not identify a property owner, specify where the alleged offenses occurred, or describe the events leading to Fisher’s arrest.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency for both charges.

Jail records show a $500 cash-only bond for the trespassing charge, while the property damage charge lists no bond set.

Fisher’s city of residence was not provided in the records.

No release date was listed in the booking information provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue monitoring the case as additional information becomes available through court filings and law enforcement records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Clay Hall, 63, of Dadeville, booked on persistent dwi charge

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Dadeville man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, on a persistent driving while intoxicated charge, according to jail records.

Michael Clay Hall, 63, of Dadeville, was taken into custody by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 2:39 p.m.

The charge is listed under driving while intoxicated offenses.

According to the booking information, Hall faces one listed charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent offender.

Under Missouri law, a persistent DWI offender classification generally applies to individuals with two or more qualifying prior intoxication-related traffic offenses.

The classification can result in enhanced criminal penalties compared with a first-time DWI offense.

However, the available jail records do not identify Hall’s previous qualifying offenses, provide dates of earlier convictions, or specify the circumstances surrounding the current charge.

The alleged offense date is listed as Nov. 4, 2026, the same day Hall was booked into the Cedar County Jail.

Jail Records List Status as “Serving Time”

Unlike many jail bookings that identify an active warrant or probable cause hold, Hall’s charge is listed under the status “Serving Time.”

That designation suggests Hall was being held in connection with a custodial sentence or other court-ordered confinement.

However, the booking information does not identify the sentencing court, the length of any sentence or whether the listed offense date relates to a new incident or an existing criminal case.

Additional court records would be necessary to confirm the circumstances of Hall’s confinement and any sentence imposed.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency, with an officer listed under badge number 234.

The booking record lists no bond set, with a recorded bond amount of $0.

A scheduled release date and actual release date were also not provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue monitoring the case as additional court information becomes available.

Editor’s note: The jail record identifies Hall’s status as “Serving Time.” The available information does not establish whether the persistent DWI charge has resulted in a conviction or specify the terms of any sentence. Those details require confirmation through court records.

Lance Lathrop, 46, of Stockton, arrested on burglary and stealing charges

From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A Stockton man was booked into the Cedar County Jail on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, following his arrest on warrants involving second-degree burglary and stealing, according to jail records.

Lance Lathrop, 46, of Stockton, was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and booked at 2:49 p.m.

Both charges stem from alleged offenses dated Nov. 2, 2026, the same day Lathrop was taken into custody.

According to jail records, Lathrop faces a second-degree burglary charge.

Second-degree burglary generally involves knowingly entering or remaining unlawfully in a building or inhabitable structure to commit a crime.

The charge is listed under warrant status, with a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Lathrop also faces a stealing charge identified in the booking information as stealing property valued at less than $150 with no prior stealing offense.

That charge is also listed under warrant status, with a recorded bond amount of $0 and the bond type designated as “Other.”

Although both charges share the same alleged offense date, the available jail records do not establish whether they arose from the same incident.

The booking information does not identify the property or building allegedly involved in the burglary, the location of the reported incident, or the owner of any allegedly taken property.

The records also do not specify what items were allegedly stolen or their estimated value beyond the classification provided in the charge description.

No additional details concerning the circumstances leading to Lathrop’s arrest were included in the available records.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the arresting agency for both charges.

An officer identified as Elder, badge number 290, is listed in the booking information.

Lathrop’s arrest and booking dates are both recorded as Nov. 2, 2026.

$10,000 Cash-Only Bond Listed

Jail records list a $10,000 cash-only bond for the second-degree burglary charge.

The stealing charge carries a separate bond entry of $0, designated as “Other.” The available records do not explain whether additional release conditions apply.

No release date was listed in the records provided.

The El Dorado Springs Sun’s Rural Justice Report will continue monitoring the case as additional information becomes available through court filings and law enforcement records.

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.