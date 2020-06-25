El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Program

Many members of the community turned out to hear the special concert in memory of Lillian Sunderwirth last Saturday evening and the special numbers we played to celebrate all fathers for Father’s Day. It is always fun to play when a crowd shows up, so “THANK YOU, BAND FANS.”

The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play three concerts this weekend – 8 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. We hope to see you there.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 26

1 Torch of Liberty

2 On Wisconsin

3 A Frangesa

4 Liberty Fleet

5 Zacatecus

6 Sliding Some

7 The Huntress

8 Polka

9 Steel King

10 Anchors Aweigh

11 Pretty Baby

12 El Capitan

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 27

1 The Way We Were

2 Pan American

3 Rakes of Mallow

4 Sarasota

5 Beauty and the Beast

6 Night Flight

7 College Life

8 Polka

9 Walking Frog

10 Ballad of the Green Berets

11 Beer Barrel Polka

12 Java

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 28

1 Bay State

2 Hymn Medley

3 Disney at the Movies

4 Silver Talisman

5 Under the Double Eagle

6 Band of America March

7 Ave Maria

8 Polka

9 Swing Low Sweet Chariot

10 My Heart Will Go On

11 Gallant Marines

12 My Happiness

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner