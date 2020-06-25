El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Program
Many members of the community turned out to hear the special concert in memory of Lillian Sunderwirth last Saturday evening and the special numbers we played to celebrate all fathers for Father’s Day. It is always fun to play when a crowd shows up, so “THANK YOU, BAND FANS.”
The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will play three concerts this weekend – 8 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. We hope to see you there.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 26
1 Torch of Liberty
2 On Wisconsin
3 A Frangesa
4 Liberty Fleet
5 Zacatecus
6 Sliding Some
7 The Huntress
8 Polka
9 Steel King
10 Anchors Aweigh
11 Pretty Baby
12 El Capitan
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 27
1 The Way We Were
2 Pan American
3 Rakes of Mallow
4 Sarasota
5 Beauty and the Beast
6 Night Flight
7 College Life
8 Polka
9 Walking Frog
10 Ballad of the Green Berets
11 Beer Barrel Polka
12 Java
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 28
1 Bay State
2 Hymn Medley
3 Disney at the Movies
4 Silver Talisman
5 Under the Double Eagle
6 Band of America March
7 Ave Maria
8 Polka
9 Swing Low Sweet Chariot
10 My Heart Will Go On
11 Gallant Marines
12 My Happiness
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
