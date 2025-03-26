Thursday, March 27 – 90’s Trivia Night Quizbowl – MS/HS Cafeteria, 901 S. Grand Ave. – Entry fee for teams of up to 5 players – Questions and to register kstantorf@eldok12.org.

Friday, March 28 – Annual Community Awards Banquet “Passport to Adventure” – Nevada Eagles Hall – Doors open at 5:30 – Traveling Bingo, Silent auction, Bottomless cup, Amazing cuisine, Music by Finn Again

Saturday, March 29 – Marsh Madness – Four Rivers Conservation Area, 4347 S. 1625 Rd., Rich Hill – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Free event – Some activities include: archery, shorebird safari hayride, live eagle and owl show. Questions: 417-876-5226.