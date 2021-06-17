On Saturday, June 5th, the Walker High School Class of 1971 met at the High School in Walker for a tour of the building in the afternoon. In the evening, the class and family members enjoyed a fish fry with all the trimmings at the home of Glen and Alberta Hays near the Walker Corner. On Sunday, several attended church together as a group at the Walker Christian Church and enjoyed lunch afterwards before all returned to their homes.

Those attending the weekend festivities were: Ron and Denise Phillips Green of Mountain Grove; Danny and Christine Berry Eaton of Walker; Bob and Valerie Goodman of Kearney; Brad Vickers of St. Peters; Tom Beatty of Sedalia; Phil and MaDonna Koehn Boyd of near Houston, TX; Rich and Martha Stockstill Patton of Walker; Everett Koehn (Class of 1970) of Kearney; Don and Crystal Hancock of Walker; Starrleen Heinen of near Houston, TX; Gale and Florene Frank of Nevada; Ken and Rosie Boehs of Mountain Grove.

Plans will be made to have another get together in about three years.

Those in the picture are: Front row: Christine Berry Eaton: Denise Phillips Green; Martha Stockstill Patton; Alberta Foreman Hays; MaDonna Koehn Boyd. Back Roy: James Friedli; Brad Vickers; Don Hancock; Bob Goodman; Tom Beatty; Wayne Reinert and Mary Reinert.