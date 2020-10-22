Care Connection prepares to provide Medicare Part D enrollment help on the phone.

Care Connection for Aging Services will provide free, one-on-one Medicare Part D prescription and Advantage plan enrollment help by phone in 13 West-Central Missouri counties.

Medicare Part D Open Enrollment takes place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Care Connection partners with CLAIM, Missouri’s State Health Insurance Program, to provide plan comparisons and enrollment assistance for people with Medicare throughout the year.

This year, all Part D enrollment assistance will take place by appointment only and by phone and mail.

“While we have hosted events in the centers and have accommodated walk-ins in the past, we regret that we will not be able to do that this year. All services will be by appointment only and largely handled over the telephone,” said Rona McNally, Director of Special Projects.

To start the process, participants must call to make a phone appointment. After that initial appointment, materials will be mailed to the beneficiary or picked up curbside by appointment. No transactions will occur in person or via email.

During the phone appointment, enrollees will need their Medicare cards, a preferred pharmacy and a list of current prescriptions and dosages.

Medicare enrollees are encouraged to review their plans annually to make sure the offerings still fit their needs.

“It’s always a good idea to review your Medicare Part D plan during annual open enrollment because plans change every year,” McNally said. “Our Medicare counseling services are popular in part because we are able to provide free, unbiased information. We don’t sell anything, and we do not recommend any particular plan.”

Care Connection is a non-profit agency serving people 60 and older 22 locations in 13 counties in West Central Missouri – including Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Lafayette, Hickory, St. Clair, Vernon, Johnson, Pettis, Henry, and Saline. Its mission is to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences. For more information, call 1-800-748-7826.

Here is a list of whom to contact depending on the location:

Cedar County:

Katie Hunter: 417-876-5574 or 417-372-8239.