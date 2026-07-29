As the school year approaches, families will be looking for the best youth sports league or travel team for their child.

School teams provide a great way for kids of all ages to get involved in sports, but some families might prefer to turn to outside sports leagues for different opportunities. Independent youth sports programs can be a great way to grow your child’s skill and sportsmanship, and they may offer a different coaching method or the opportunity for young athletes to travel to tournaments.

As a parent or guardian, you want your child to have the best experience possible. That makes it important to screen athletic programs before signing up. It’s not worth it to lose money to a business with dishonest practices.

How can I choose a good sports league for my child?

• Do your research. As with any business, it’s important to research sports programs in advance. Look up leagues at BBB.org and look at their rating, BBB Accreditation status, complaints and reviews.

• Ask for references and contact them. If you’re interested in a specific program, ask past members about their experience. Family and friends may be able to recommend a league their child had a good experience with.

• Look for programs with trained coaches. All coaches, even those who volunteer, should receive training on recent techniques and know how to support kids in a safe, fun and constructive environment.

• Ask what your fee covers. A reputable organization should be able give its members an itemized list of any fees. The most common fees are for court/field rental, uniforms and equipment, and tournament or league fees.

• Check uniform policies. Ask what you’re expected to purchase and what the team provides. Are helmets and pads included for football, hockey and lacrosse, or are players expected to purchase or rent these items for a fee? Does the program provide bats and gloves in baseball and softball? Is loaner equipment available in good condition and suitable for your child’s size, age and ability?

• Know how much your child will play. The parents, player and coach should have clear expectations for how often the child will play. In recreational leagues, everyone will likely receive equal play time, but travel teams may be more competitive. Research the program’s philosophy on play time before signing up.

• Ask about safety policies. Ask what safeguards are in place to prevent and respond to injuries, and make sure you know how you will be contacted if your child is injured. Ensure coaches are building in water breaks and creating a safe training environment during practices.

• Find out the program’s refund policy. What happens if your child wants to quit or is injured? The refund policy should be clearly spelled out by the organization and explained to the parents and players before the season begins.

• Report bad actors. If you have a poor experience with a program, you can file a BBB complaint; if you think you’ve been involved in a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.