We had another productive week in Jefferson City. I am pleased to have presented Senate Bill 3 to the Missouri Senate Emerging Issues and Professional Registration Committee. This bill is a proposal to make several changes to the Department of Revenue regarding contract license offices throughout the state. In order to keep our smaller, more rural offices open, the state needs to consider how much the cost of running a business has increased.

The highlight of this week was the Governor’s State of the State address. This is when he presents his priorities and budget for our state. I look forward to working with my colleagues to enact his vision.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Brian Hammons (Cedar County) and Senator Sandy Crawford Brian was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.