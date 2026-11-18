Over the past few years, the way consumers handle Black Friday has changed. What was once a free-for-all with people lining up for hours outside retailers to get the first crack at the best deals has turned into bit of a hybrid event with retailers offering just as many deals to those shopping online as they do to those who show up at their stores.

The bottom line is that Black Friday still has a huge impact on retailers’ bottom lines. Last year, a record 202.9 million people shopped from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, and Black Friday draws more shoppers than any other day of that weekend, both in stores and online, according to research by the National Retail Federation.

The NRF statistics showed that 80.3 million people shopped in-store on Black Friday last year, while another 85.7 million said they shopped on line the day after Thanksgiving.

What’s the best way to attack Black Friday shopping?

• Make a plan. If you are going to shop in store, start with a list of items you need and use sale flyers and promotions to determine which store has the best price for big-ticket and popular items. Make sure to check those flyers as some promotions are only available for a limited time. Make sure to stick to your budget.

• Read the fine print. Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase, but could exclude certain deals or items like “doorbusters.” Watch for any company boasting a high percentage off – the item may be 75% off, but the original price could be inflated. Carefully check the price tags, terms and conditions. See if a competitor has the item at a better price or has a better return policy.

• Check the reviews. If the retailer is new to you, check out BBB.org to read their complaint and review history. Always read product reviews on heavily discounted items.

• Become a fan. Many stores send their Best Friday deals and coupons to their email or text subscribers. Sign up before the holiday season and unsubscribe afterward if needed. Use reward cards or credit cards that offer cash back, points or other benefits.

• Get the facts. Before you leave the store, make sure you have gift receipts for your items and that you are aware of the return policies. Pass any information about returns, exchanges, repairs and warranties to the person using the item.

• Go online. You may be able to avoid the crowds if there are better deals online. Look for free shipping and in-store pickup options. Coupon sites and browser extensions can offer discount codes that may bring the delivery price below that of an in-person exchange. Also, see if any Cyber Monday pricing may be better than what the store is offering on Black Friday.