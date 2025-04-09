From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

A joint investigation between the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society of Missouri led to the rescue of 51 animals from a rural property earlier last month.

According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Graves, in partnership with the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force, executed a search warrant on March 3. The operation resulted in the recovery of 42 dogs, two cats, and seven kittens from a facility previously operated by a licensed breeder doing business as “Wynter Knights.”

Authorities say the animals were in need of care and have since been placed in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.

At the time of publication, no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

“We are grateful for the Humane Society of Missouri’s dedication to protecting animals and for their swift action in this case,” said Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries in the release.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.