City Manager Bruce Rogers told the El Dorado Springs City Council at their regular meeting on Monday, Feb 22, that all riders on the city taxi will be required to wear a mask because the city receives federal funds for the vehicle.

Gayman asked if the driver would turn away anyone that wasn’t wearing a mask? Rogers said no and that the taxi would have masks for anyone that needed one. Murrell asked if they would be inspected for compliance. Gayman said, “We were doing a good job and now we’re being told it’s not good enough.”

Rogers said he did not know how long the making requirement would be in place.

All council members were present: Jim Luster, Brett Entrikin, Nick Bland, Cory Gayman and Mayor Nathan Murrell. City Clerk Kandi Baldwin was present as well as Rogers.

Rogers told the council that the City had netted approximately $6,298.53 the previous weekend at the basketball tournament at the Community Building. He said that last year’s February tournament netted $4,924. The city hosted 36 teams.

Rogers gave the council members a list of several ordinances that he thought needed updating. The council will review his suggestions. There was no action taken at the meeting but there was a discussion on the suggested hike in building permit fees and the responsibility of the building inspector.