The American Legion Post 233 would like to invite everyone to our Ham and Bean or Taco Soup Fundraiser, served with cornbread, drink, and dessert. Free Entertainment Provided.

Fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Post , 201 North Kirkpatrick St., corner of Broadway and Kirkpatrick, El Dorado Springs. Delivery and To Go Available.

Cost: donation accepted.

Thank you for supporting our Post. Everyone is welcome.

Come enjoy a great lunch with us. Call 417 684 7512 to place your delivery orders. Call or text Dennis Floyd 417 296 0336 for any questions.