Did you hear the Ringing of the Bells throughout El Dorado Springs last Wednesday? This was part of the annual Bells Across America ceremony, organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), held each year on Constitution Day. At 3 p.m. CDT, bells rang out across the nation to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in September 1787—symbolizing the joyous peal of church bells that once echoed through Philadelphia to celebrate the adoption of this historic document. Not only did the bells ring in town, but you could hear the bells and patriotic songs being played in the park and local churches throughout the day.

Deborah Franklin, wife of Ben Franklin, paid a special visit to the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce last week in honor of Constitution Week! This celebration marks the signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, and reminds us of its lasting importance in shaping our American heritage and citizenship.