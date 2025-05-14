by Melanie Chance | El Dorado Springs Sun

A recently released state audit has revealed that Cedar County residents were overcharged more than $1.2 million in property taxes from 2020 to 2023 due to calculation errors made by the Cedar County Clerk’s Office, led by Heather York.

According to State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, the office failed to properly reduce property taxes in accordance with sales tax rollback laws. Missouri law requires that counties reduce property tax levies based on a portion of local sales tax revenue—a step the audit found was not correctly applied for three consecutive years.

The audit also cited additional concerns within the county government, including the county collector’s incorrect withholding of railroad and utility property taxes and a lack of procedural oversight. The sheriff’s office was flagged for failing to follow up on outstanding checks in the inmate trust account, and a mid-term salary increase given to the sheriff was deemed unconstitutional. The public administrator’s office was also noted for failing to file required settlement reports on time.

Despite the concerns, the county received an overall “fair” rating in the audit.

In an exclusive interview with The El Dorado Springs Sun, Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton acknowledged the findings and addressed the community’s concerns.

“I know the results of this audit have come as a surprise to many,” Thornton said. “Due to COVID, a regular audit wasn’t conducted as expected, which allowed the issue to persist longer than it should have.”

Thornton emphasized that county leaders are committed to correcting the mistakes and working toward a resolution that includes reimbursing taxpayers who were overcharged.

“We are actively discussing ways to credit back those affected,” he said. “It likely won’t happen all at once.”

Thornton also assured residents that all three commissioners—himself, Southern Commissioner Ted Anderson, and Northern Commissioner Ron Alumbaugh—are unified in their concern and commitment to resolving the matter.

“Our goal is simple: do the right thing,” Thornton said. “We want to ensure that our officials understand the impact of these oversights, make the necessary improvements, and raise our audit rating in the future. We want to be seen as a county that is not just compliant, but trustworthy.”

In recent days, community members have expressed frustration and concern across social media and local channels. Thornton said he’s been listening.

“I’ve read the comments, I’ve taken the phone calls, and I understand the frustration,” he said. “We’re asking for patience as we work through this. None of the mistakes were intentional, and we’re committed to making it right.”

In an effort to remain transparent and open with the public, Thornton personally contacted The El Dorado Springs Sun to help get his message out and speak directly to residents.

He concluded, “This is a setback, but it’s not the end of the story. We are Cedar County Strong—and together, we’ll get through this.”

The El Dorado Springs Sun has also reached out to Cedar County Clerk Heather York, who has agreed to sit down for an interview to discuss the audit findings and share her perspective on the future of Cedar County. That interview will be featured in an upcoming edition.

The Cedar County Commission meets each Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meetings cancelled due to holidays are usually rescheduled for Tuesday.

Meetings are open to the public and are held in the Commission Room #5 on the first floor of the Courthouse.

Cedar County Commission

113 South Street

Stockton, MO 65785

Tel: 417.276.6700 Ext. 221

Fax: 417.276.3461

