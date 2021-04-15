by Heath Oates and Kenny Long

On Thursday evening, April 8, the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education met in open session at 7:10PM.

The board began the meeting with board reorganization. After certifying election results and disbanding the old board of education, Josh Floyd and Mike Schmitt were sworn in to 3-year terms. The board elected Josh Floyd as president and Chad Whitesell as vice-president unanimously.

The board then entered its regular open session. Natalie Redburn and Shae Hamilton presented on the upcoming Fine Arts Gala. After a COVID-19 Status update (:three staff and two students are in quarantine), the board discussed priorities regarding ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 funds (computers, internet, salaries and virtual school) followed by a discussion related to staffing the open Assistant Superintendent position: divide duties by administrator, replace as is currently, downsize s curriculum director only).

Debra Marsh then presented on teacher’s salaries on behalf of the CTA.

The board voted to approve Tania Molz as board secretary and Karen Beason as board treasurer. The board accepted a bid from KPM Auditing Firm.

During closed session, the board accepted or acknowledged resignations (or notices of retirement) from the following district employees:

• Officer Josh King (Shf. McCrary has not named a replacement)

• Dr. Theresa Christian

• Donna Brower

• Paul Johnson

• Denise Ruscha

The board accepted coaching resignations from the following people

• Kylie Taylor

• Amber Francis

• Tonya Hooper

• Kate Barger

The board hired the slate of coaches and extra duty:

Head coach: Ashley Rogers – Volleyball, Kelley Beckner – Football, Cross County – Brian Goatley; Junior High Volleyball – Beau Swopes; Jr. High Football – Tim Dade; HS Basketball – Nick Engleman; Girls Basketball – Beau Swopes; Wrestling – Daniel Stanford; Junior High Wrestling – Calem Simrell; Junior High Girls Basketball – Julia Shelby; Track – Brian Goatley; Junior High Volleyball – Rick Calbert; Dance – Tamera White; Junior High Cross Country – Calem Simrell; cheerleading – Erika Murry; Softball – Alyssa Sargent.

Vocation Sponsors

• Martin-FFA

• Chapman-FFA

• Swopes-Marketing Coordinator

• L. Frier-FBLA

• A. Rogers-FBLA

• Gordon-FCCLA

Building Level Sponsors HS

• Griffin-Quiz Bowl head

• White-Band director

• Fleming-vocal music

• Francis-HS yearbook

• Marsh-HS student council

• Cantu-drama, speech and debate

• Culbertson-NHS

• Wosoba-senior class sposor

• Swopes-junior class sponsor

• A. Rogert-junior class sponsor

Building Level Sponsors MS

• White-band director

• Fleming-vocal music

• Francis-MS yearbook

• Steward-MS student council

Instructional Stipends

• Griffin-PDC chairperson

• Braden-A= coordinator

The board hired the following teachers for 2020-2021

• Candice Bland – elementary teacher, Candice Leonard – elementary teacher; junior high cheerleading – Bethany Brown;

• Denise Wynne – pre-school.

The board then discussed a legal issue before adjourning.