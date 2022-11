FFA ROYALTY -King Montana Hacker, Queen Wriley Taylor, were crowned as the El Dorado Springs FFA Barnwarming Royalty at the FFA event on Saturday, Nov,. 19. Seniors were Hannah Klaiber, Garrett Klaiber, Alyssa Irvin and Truman Ledbetter; Juniors Grace Kinnett and Matthew Esparza; Sophomores Clanci McKelips and Kandon McQuirk and Freshmen Lela Brown and Grady Crews.