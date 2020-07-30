DOLLAR GENERAL TO MOVE AUG 10 – MAYBE – Dollar General has penciled in a Aug. 10 open date for its new store on Hwy. 54 at First Street, but El Dorado Springs City Manager thinks that date is overly optimistic. The local manager, Bryan Bruce, is not allowed to comment on it.

Due to some rezoning, the city manager says the new store will collect sales tax for the city.

The store in the shopping mall on the north side of Hwy. 54 behind Subway will continue to operate until it sells its inventory. The new store will have a lot bigger inventory.

In the coming weeks, the Sun will get a lot more information on the new business.

WORK UNDERWAY ON NEW O’REILLY’S – El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers confirmed that O’Reilly Auto Parts obtained at permit from the City to work on the former Chinese restaurant property on the south side of Hwy. 54.

Rogers said he does not yet have building plans or an estimated competition date. A phone call to the company headquarters on Monday went unanswered because of heavy call volume.

Employees a the El Dorado Springs store say they have not been told anything about the project.