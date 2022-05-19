TERRY NICHOLS TO BEGIN MAY 23 – Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors is excited to announce Terry Nichols has accepted the position as CCMH’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 23, 2022.

“We had an extremely difficult decision to make due to the number of highly-qualified candidates we interviewed,” said Marvin Manring, CCMH Board of Trustees President. “Our Search Consultant, Jeff Tindle of Tindle & Associates, delivered a very qualified slate of candidates for our Search Committee and CCMH Board to consider. Mr. Tindle’s thorough process involved members of the hospital staff, community leaders and the Board to arrive at our final selection. I believe we have an extremely talented new leader to quickly restore the confidence of our community and the talented healthcare workers that grace our halls everyday”.

Nichols comes to CCMH from Ironton, where he served as the CEO of Iron County Hospital along with multiple other rural hospital stops as an Interim CEO the past few years. Mr. Nichols has a very successful track record in reviving stressed rural community hospitals over the past 15 years. Mr. Nichols and his wife Tracy plan to relocate to the El Dorado Springs area.

Nichols has shown his innovativeness in recruiting new physicians and providers, improving quality outcomes in both inpatient and outpatient areas, encouraging community wellness to address preventable illnesses, is committed to working with the business community to satisfy their healthcare needs and rebuilding community trust in healthcare.

“I am excited to be part of such a successful organization that has a long history of providing exceptional health care to area residents,” Nichols said. “I am looking forward to getting started, getting to know the staff and community members, and adding to the tremendous, caring legacy of CCMH.”

For more information about the services at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, visit our website www.ccmh.co or call (417) 876-2511.