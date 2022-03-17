Angela Linden, a member of the Tindle & Associates team will fill the “full time” Interim CEO seat, and will be a daily presence at the hospital working closely with Jeff Tindle as a new pathway for the hospital is developed.

Since beginning with Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Mr. Tindle has worked to become acquainted and begin charting a course to provide the hospital with permanent exceptional leadership in the near future. The Board looks forward to adding Angela’s expertise to the assist in the future success of the hospital.

About Angela Linden



Angela Linden is also a partner in Linden Consulting, dedicated to leading ways to improve the wellbeing of individuals and advance the quadruple aim for healthcare. Her work in urban and rural communities includes governance development, strategic planning and interim chief executive officer positions.

She is a Registered Nurse, seasoned executive, and entrepreneur. She received her nursing degree from Mercy College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science from the University of St. Francis, and Master of Health Care Administration from Des Moines University.

Angela began her career as a critical care and emergency room nurse at UnityPoint Des Moines Hospitals and then worked for the Iowa Foundation for Medical Care (now Telligen). Her healthcare executive experience started at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines and included: strategic and operational planning, business development and government relations. She was then named CEO of Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) in Manning, IA, and an affiliate of the Mercy Health Network. Her leadership at MRHC included development and implementation of a hospital and clinic replacement plan, integration of the family practice clinic, recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers, developed a new mission, vision, values and initiated a new branding campaign, and improved quality and patient satisfaction scores while achieving a 5% operating margin.

Angela has served on numerous boards at the local and state level including the Iowa Hospital Association Council on Representation and Advocacy, the West Des Moines Leadership Academy, and the Mercy College of Health Sciences Alumni Board.