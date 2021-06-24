HOSPITAL HONORED FOR EXCELLENCE – Last Friday evening at the annual El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce “Picnic in the Park” – Cedar County Memorial Hospital was awarded Business of the Year during the presentation of the “Excellence in El Dorado Springs” community awards. The hospital was recognized for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year – handling of the ever changing demands that the Coronavirus posed to the area in a number of ways – to the challenging needs that the virus inflicted on our patients – to treat and save lives, to the need for enhanced sanitation protocols, to the changes regarding limiting exposure to the general population — and the visitor restrictions that had to be set in place – this naming just a few. Changes had to be made that had never previously been witnessed. It took time, study of the new virus, increased workloads – and our hospital rose to the challenge with what was then the newly established COVID-19 designated area. We are so very proud of our entire professional and support at the hospital for all of their efforts — AND we are very thankful for this community that we serve. “Thank You” El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce for this recognition – we are humbled and so very honored. CEO Jana Witt accepted the award along with hospital Board President, Michelle Leroux, as Board Members Judy Renn and David Bozarth looked on from the crowd. Pictured (l-r) – Jackson Tough, Chamber of Commerce Director; Jordan Payne, Chamber Vice President; Jana Witt CEO, Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board President, Michelle Leroux; and Chamber President, Heather Brown.