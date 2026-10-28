The Cedar County Commission invites residents to attend a public forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the Church of God Holiness Family Life Center, 1607 S. Park Street, El Dorado Springs.

The forum will provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the county’s temporary moratorium on data centers and renewable energy developments, ask questions, and share their thoughts about how Cedar County can prepare for potential future development.

Topics may include the potential effects of large-scale development on local infrastructure, water and energy resources, farmland, the natural environment, property rights, and the long-term interests of county residents.

Cedar County is a third-class county without countywide planning and zoning regulations. During the moratorium period, the Commission is evaluating information and considering what lawful measures may be available to address potential development and its impacts.

Public participation is an important part of this discussion. Residents are encouraged to attend, become informed, ask questions, and share their perspectives. The goal is to provide an opportunity for constructive discussion as the county considers its options and the future of its rural character and resources.

The Commission encourages respectful dialogue and thoughtful consideration of the issues. Residents with differing viewpoints are welcome to participate.