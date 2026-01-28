By Melanie Chance

Cedar County Commissioners recently sat down with the El Dorado Sun for an extensive interview to reflect on major actions, challenges, and transitions during the 2025 calendar year, addressing topics ranging from courthouse security upgrades and elected office transitions to infrastructure projects, opioid settlement funds, and ongoing county operations.

Several courthouse security changes were implemented during 2025, commissioners said.

During the year, access to the courthouse was limited to a single public entrance, with other entry points closed to improve monitoring and safety. Commissioners said the change was designed to allow law enforcement to better secure the building, particularly given the presence of courtrooms and judicial offices.

Wiring for a new camera system began in 2025, with installation continuing into 2026. Once complete, the system will allow the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to monitor courthouse cameras. Due to infrastructure limitations, some monitoring equipment remains in the Recorder’s Office, which previously housed the sheriff’s office before the new jail was built.

Commissioners said the changes align with security practices already in place in many Missouri courthouses and were driven by long-term safety considerations rather than a single incident.

While some public concern was initially expressed about restricted entrances, commissioners said feedback diminished as residents became accustomed to the new procedures.

Questions about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding were raised during the interview. The commissioners initially indicated that the funding did not apply to the 2025 calendar year, and the discussion continued.

After the initial interview, Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton contacted the Sun to clarify how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were used in Cedar County, particularly regarding courthouse-related projects.

Thornton explained that ARPA funding was applied to several major courthouse improvements, many of which stemmed from damage discovered during roof repairs at the historic courthouse.

During the roofing process, a clogged gutter combined with heavy rainfall led to water intrusion into the building. The flooding revealed asbestos concerns in the courthouse’s flooring materials.

As a result, the county used ARPA funds to complete asbestos abatement throughout the courthouse, addressing not only the damaged areas but also additional asbestos issues identified during remediation. Thornton noted that while some insurance funds were received for the flooding, the asbestos removal itself was largely covered by ARPA funding.

ARPA funds were also used to purchase and install a full-building generator capable of operating the courthouse at 100 percent capacity during a power outage. Thornton said, “All equipment purchased with ARPA funds must be American-made to comply with federal guidelines.”

In addition, a new front entrance door with automatic access was installed at the courthouse. Thornton noted that the project was challenging due to the building’s age and structure.

“Thornton stated, ‘ARPA funds were allocated to several local nonprofit organizations for qualified projects, including community and children’s organizations such as a local library initiative and Land O’ Lakes Fairgrounds.’” The funding was issued on a reimbursement basis, meaning that organizations had to complete their projects and submit invoices and receipts to the commission before receiving payment.”

“All ARPA funds distributed to nonprofit organizations have already been fully spent and accounted for,” Thornton said.

One remaining ARPA-funded project involves the courthouse elevator, which is currently not operational. Thornton said accessibility concerns make the elevator a priority, particularly for access to lower-level offices and for jury trials requiring movement between floors.

A down payment has been made to order the required American-made components. Thornton said the elevator replacement is complex and costly, but the county hopes the project can be completed within several months.

Several county offices were discussed in relation to the 2026 election cycle. Keeping our focus on those officials stepping into office in 2025 included: Carla Lowe, County Treasurer, and Chrislyn Price, County Clerk

Both Lowe and Price described 2025 as a year of significant learning and operational challenges, particularly related to software transitions and financial reconciliation.

Lowe said her office worked through longstanding accounting issues tied to previous software, bringing multiple county accounts into balance while implementing a new system. With the exception of the payroll account, which remains on the agenda for final reconciliation, county accounts are now balanced.

Price said her role expanded significantly beyond her previous experience in the office, requiring oversight of budgeting, payroll coordination, elections, and compliance deadlines. The county’s 2026 budget has been submitted to the state, and elections for April 2026 are underway.

Commissioners also addressed property tax overpayments identified through a state audit, which revealed errors affecting some taxpayers.

The commission emphasized that the collector does not set tax rates or levy decisions, and that the collector’s office is tasked only with collecting taxes.

Refund calculations are being handled with assistance from the county’s software provider, commissioners said. Delays were attributed to statewide workload demands, including implementation of the senior property tax freeze and annual tax roll processing.

Commissioners said refunds will be issued once individual taxpayer amounts are finalized.

Commissioners clarified their limited role regarding Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

While CCMH carries a county tax levy, it operates as an independent entity governed by an elected hospital board, similar to school districts, libraries, ambulance districts, and fire districts.

Commissioners said the hospital CEO’s 2025 dismissal was a decision of the hospital’s governing board, not the county commission. A board member’s resignation during the year was voluntary.

The commission’s involvement is limited to filling board vacancies when they occur, as required by statute. Commissioners said long board terms — typically five to six years — are established by state law and can make recruitment challenging, though they also provide continuity for long-term planning.

Southern Commissioner Ted Anderson highlighted two major bridge projects.

•52 Roads Bridge (Perfect Creek) was completed using Bridge Replacement and Off-System funds administered through MoDOT with federal support.

•Hopewell Bridge is currently in the engineering and environmental review phase, with construction anticipated in 2026.

Anderson said, “The projects improve safety, accessibility, and long-term transportation reliability.”

Deputy Tabitha Nance provided updates on equipment and safety upgrades associated with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department’s Blue Shield designation, a federal and state initiative focused on officer safety, training, and equipment.

Updates included new safety equipment, in-vehicle technology allowing deputies to complete reports from patrol vehicles, and license plate reader systems to assist with criminal investigations.

Nance explained that Blue Shield funding does not cover weapons or ammunition and is restricted to safety equipment, technology, and training intended to enhance officer and public safety.

Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries also reflected on the department’s progress during 2025, noting that beyond physical upgrades, leadership and teamwork stood out as the most significant improvements.

“Beyond equipment upgrades that improve safety and response time, I’m most proud of the leadership and teamwork within the Sheriff’s Office,” Jeffries said. “In 2025, everyone worked together as a team with a shared commitment to doing the job right, and that has made a real difference in how we serve the citizens of Cedar County.”

Cedar County received over $28,000 in opioid settlement funds in 2025.

Funds are kept in a separate account and may only be used for opioid-related prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.

Allocations included support for fentanyl awareness initiatives and approximately $24,000 for a recovery court compliance officer to monitor participants and help prevent relapse through accountability measures.

Officials said organizations may apply to the county for opioid settlement funding, provided proposals meet statutory requirements.

Looking ahead, Commissioners said they are most proud of the progress made in addressing longstanding financial and operational challenges, while acknowledging the complexity and time required to correct systemic issues.

They emphasized that 2025 required extensive coordination across departments and significant hours of work, and that many initiatives will continue into 2026.

The interview was attended by Presiding Commissioner Kenneth Thornton, Northern Commissioner Ron Alumbaugh, and Southern Commissioner Ted Anderson, along with Carla Lowe, County Treasurer; Chrislyn Price, County Clerk; and Peggy Kenney. Deputy Tabitha Nance joined the meeting to discuss her portion of the discussion and provide information related to the Sheriff’s Department. Chief Deputy Clay Jeffries, who was present for portions of the meeting, was contacted separately for additional comment. The El Dorado Springs Sun thanks all officials and participants who took the time to participate in this interview.