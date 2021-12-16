Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (1,952-57 new cases this past week-home tested are not all reporting)

Active COVID-19 cases (38)

Cases in Stockton (14)

Cases in El Dorado Springs (30)

Cases in Jerico Springs (1)

Cases in Dadeville (1)

Cases in Fair Play(0)

Cases in Humansville(1)

# of deaths (33 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Dec. 2).

Total Cedar County Test Count

(total of negative line list + # positive cases)

Negative Cedar County Test Count (35,524 reported to CCHD on Dec. 11).

Positive Cedar County Test Count (1,952)