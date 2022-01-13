Reported cases since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic (2,171-67 new cases this past week-home tested are not all reporting. Total of 1,255 cases in 2021 reported)
Active COVID-19 cases (42)
Cases in Stockton (29)
Cases in El Dorado Springs (35)
Cases in Jerico Springs (2)
Cases in Dadeville (0)
Cases in Fair Play(0)
Cases in Humansville (1)
# of deaths (33 confirmed PCR, 8 by antigen. Updated Dec. 2).
Total Cedar County Test Count
(total of negative line list + # positive cases)
Negative Cedar County Test Count (38,628 reported to CCHD on Jan. 6).
Positive Cedar County Test Count (2,171)
